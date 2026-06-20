Sabah sign Portuguese midfielder Rodrigo Fernandes

Sabah have strengthened their squad with the signing of Portuguese midfielder Rodrigo Fernandes.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the club, the 25-year-old footballer will continue his career with the Baku-based team.

Sabah have signed a two-year contract with Fernandes, who most recently played for Shamakhi in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The Portuguese midfielder is a product of Sporting's academy. During his career, he played for both Sporting's senior and reserve teams. Fernandes also represented Porto's reserve side before continuing his career abroad.

The signing comes as Sabah continue preparations for the new season and look to add more depth and experience to their midfield.

Fernandes' familiarity with Azerbaijani football could help him adapt quickly to his new club, as he already has experience in the domestic championship from his time at Shamakhi.