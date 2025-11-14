WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo receives first red card for Portugal

40-year-old Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card for the first time in his international career.

Idman.Biz reports that in the away match of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ireland (0–2) on November 13, Ronaldo was sent off directly in the 59th minute with the score at 2–0 in favor of the Irish.

Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo had played 225 matches for Portugal, scoring 143 goals and providing 46 assists, and had never been sent off. Before November 13, the Portuguese forward had never received a direct red card or two yellow cards in a single match for the national team.

At club level, Ronaldo has received eight direct red cards and has been sent off four times for a second yellow card.