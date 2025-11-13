Azerbaijan confirms 23-man squad for Iceland clash

The Azerbaijan national football team has announced its 23-man squad for today’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Iceland, Idman.Biz reports, citing sport24.az.

Coach Aykhan Abbasov has chosen not to include one player in the lineup, meaning Mustafa Ahmadzade from “Araz-Nakhchivan” will not feature in today’s game.

Earlier, 26 players had been called up. Goalkeeper Shahruddin Mammadaliyev is suspended and will miss the match, while defender Elvin Jafarguliyev has left the camp due to health issues.

The Azerbaijan vs. Iceland match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 local time.

Idman.Biz