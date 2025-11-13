Azerbaijan prepares for crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland

Today, the Azerbaijan national football team will play its fifth match in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, hosting Iceland in Baku at 21:00 local time, Idman.Biz reports.

Group D currently stands as follows: France – 10 points, Ukraine – 7, Iceland – 4, Azerbaijan – 1.

Iceland enters as the clear favorite, having defeated Azerbaijan 5-0 in Reykjavik just two months ago. Azerbaijan, however, faces key absences due to injury and suspension, including striker Mahir Emreli, defender Elvin Jafarguliyev, goalkeeper Shahruddin Mammadaliyev, and a potentially sidelined captain Emin Mahmudov.

While bookmakers heavily favor Iceland, analysts note that Azerbaijan’s lack of pressure as a team already out of contention could allow for freer, more daring play. Coach Aykhan Abbasov has shown the ability to motivate his players, as seen in draws against Ukraine (1-1) and competitive performances against stronger sides like France. Additionally, Azerbaijan remains unbeaten at home in this qualifying cycle.

Despite all odds, Azerbaijan should not be written off: the home advantage, motivated players, and Iceland’s need for victory could create opportunities for a surprise result. Football, after all, can be unpredictable, and belief on the pitch can make all the difference.

Teymur Tushiyev

Idman.Biz