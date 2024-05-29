Azerbaijani fencer in Paris-2024!

Azerbaijani fencer Anna Bashta has won the right to participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

As per Idman.biz, Bashta has obtained the universal license of the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

Anna got this right due to her performance in the European Championship, World Cup and Grand Prix. First, he shared about it on the social network: "I’m going to Paris for the Olympic Games! Universal places for the Olympics have been announced! I am very happy about this amazing news.

After my terrible injury at the individual Olympic qualifying, due to which I was unable to obtain a license for the Olympic Games, this is incredible news! I am incredibly grateful that FİE decided me to be worthy of this place.

In our sport it is very difficult to get to the Olympic Games. 80% of the world’s strongest athletes are in Europe and the world’s strongest athletes are not able to qualify because of these rules! Winning a zonal championship in Europe or on other continents means two different levels of fencing. This makes qualifying in Europe almost impossible! If we do not remain silent and ask to change the qualification rules, then on the Olympic Games we will see more athletes in the most beautiful fencing!

And I will see you at the Olympics in Paris."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team won the 27th license for the Paris-2024 Olympics.

Idman.biz