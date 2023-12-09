Female saber fencers failed at the Grand Prix of Orleans

The Azerbaijani fencing team performed at the French Grand Prix held in Orleans.

Idman.biz reports that Anna Bashta achieved the highest result in the competition of female saber fencers.

Joining the fight from the main stage, Anna won the first match against Australian saber player Veronika Vasileva with a score of 15:9. At first, he could not achieve the same success in the 1/16 finals. She lost to her French rival Cecilia Berder by 8:15.

Our other saber fencers - Sabina Karimova, Valeriya Bolshakova, Sevil Bunyatova, Palina Kaspiarovich and Zarifa Huseynova joined the fight from the qualification stage. They performed unsuccessfully and could not advance to the next stage.

