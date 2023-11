An international chess tournament continues in Figueira da Foch, Portugal.

Idman.biz reports that in the VII round of the competition, Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli met Norwegian Semyon Mitusov.

The meeting ended in a draw. The loss of points deprived the grandmaster of leadership. The Azerbaijani chess player, who has 5.5 points, is half a point behind Cuban Carlos Albernos and is in second place.

It should be noted that two rounds are left to the end of the competition.

Idman.biz