17 April 2025
EN

Battle of the Champions: Rauf Mammadov vs. Viswanathan Anand

Chess
News
17 April 2025 15:01
7
The Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the National Carpet Museum are jointly organizing a tournament titled "Battle of the Champions."

From April 27 to 30, leading chess players from Azerbaijan and around the world will compete in rapid and blitz formats at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Idman.biz reports.

In the "Battle of the Champions," Azerbaijani champion Rauf Mammadov will face off against 15th World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand (India), while the winner of the women’s national championship, Gunay Mammadzada, will compete against World and European Champion Antoaneta Stefanova. The tournament’s overall winner will be determined based on the combined results of the rapid and blitz events.

The chess tournament at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will bring together the ancient art of carpet weaving and the world’s oldest game, turning it into a battleground for the brightest minds.

Additionally, on April 27, Viswanathan Anand, Rauf Mammadov, Antoaneta Stefanova, and Gunay Mammadzada will hold a session for the young chess champions who win the national tournament.

Idman.biz

