Azerbaijani chess players to face off in Reykjavik Open

Azerbaijani grandmaster Mahammad Muradli is currently in second place at the Reykjavík Open chess tournament, held in the capital of Iceland.

Muradli drew his Round 8 match against Vassyl Ivanchuk (Ukraine), Idman.biz reports.

With 6.5 points, Muradli trails the leader, Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran), by just half a point.

Eltaj Safarli, on the other hand, lost to Shanglei Lu (China) and remains at 6 points, currently placed 9th.

Based on the pairings, Muradli and Safarli will face each other in Round 9.

