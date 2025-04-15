15 April 2025
Azerbaijani chess players to face off in Reykjavik Open

15 April 2025 12:27
Azerbaijani grandmaster Mahammad Muradli is currently in second place at the Reykjavík Open chess tournament, held in the capital of Iceland.

Muradli drew his Round 8 match against Vassyl Ivanchuk (Ukraine), Idman.biz reports.

With 6.5 points, Muradli trails the leader, Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran), by just half a point.

Eltaj Safarli, on the other hand, lost to Shanglei Lu (China) and remains at 6 points, currently placed 9th.

Based on the pairings, Muradli and Safarli will face each other in Round 9.

