Faig Hasanov makes history as Guinness World Record holder - PHOTO

A special ceremony was held to mark the 85th birthday of Faig Hasanov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The event brought together notable guests, including Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and FIDE Vice President Mahir Mammadov, former President of the International Chess Federation Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, President of the Georgian Chess Federation Akaki Iashvili, five-time world champion and women’s chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili, national team member Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, and other distinguished figures, Idman.biz reports.

During the ceremony, it was officially announced that Faig Hasanov's name has been entered into the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving male chess arbiter in history. Speaking at the event, Guinness World Records representative Seyda Subasi confirmed that all submitted data had been verified and fully met the criteria. Hasanov has officiated at chess tournaments for a remarkable 60 years and 149 days, earning him a place in the prestigious record book.

A formal certificate was presented to Hasanov in recognition of this historic achievement.

The event also included a congratulatory tribute to Shahriyar Mammadyarov, the three-time European champion and rapid chess world champion, who recently turned 40.

Idman.biz