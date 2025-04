Azerbaijani chess players Mahammad Muradli and Eltaj Safarli are among the frontrunners at the ongoing Reykjavik Open in the capital of Iceland.

Both players have earned 6 points after seven rounds, Idman.biz reports.

Muradli currently tops the standings based on tiebreak criteria. In the most recent round, he defeated England’s Ezra Kirk, while Safarli triumphed over Icelandic player Johann Hjartarson.

Notably, five players are currently sharing the lead in the tournament.

