Azerbaijani chess players await the 6th round of the European Championship

European Women's Chess Championship continues on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Eight Azerbaijani chess players are participating in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

After five rounds, our chess players have fallen out of the top ten. Govhar Beydullayeva, who lost in the 5th round, and Gulnar Mammadova, who drew, are in 17th-18th place, having scored 3.5 points each.

10 tickets to the World Cup will also be awarded from the European Championship.

A total of 137 chess players from 34 countries will participate in the competition.

The opponents of Azerbaijani chess players in the 6th round:

Gulnar Mammadova - Nino Batsiashvili (Georgia)

Laura Unuk (Slovenia) - Govhar Beydullayeva

Beloslava Krasteva (Bulgaria) - Ulviyya Fataliyeva

Anna Khachatryan (Armenia) - Ayan Allahverdiyeva

Yolanta Zavadska (Poland) - Narmin Abdinova

Turkan Mammadyarov - Ceren Tirpan (Turkiye)

Sabina Ibrahimova - Lala Huseynova

Those who are at the top of the tournament table: 1. Anastasia Kirtadze (Georgia), 2. Mai Narva (Estonia), 3. Bella Khotenashvili (Georgia) - 4.5 points each...

17. Govhar Beydullayeva, 18. Gulnar Mammadova - 3.5 points each...

Idman.biz