5 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani chess players await the 6th round of the European Championship

Chess
News
5 April 2025 10:05
17
Azerbaijani chess players await the 6th round of the European Championship

European Women's Chess Championship continues on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Eight Azerbaijani chess players are participating in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

After five rounds, our chess players have fallen out of the top ten. Govhar Beydullayeva, who lost in the 5th round, and Gulnar Mammadova, who drew, are in 17th-18th place, having scored 3.5 points each.

10 tickets to the World Cup will also be awarded from the European Championship.

A total of 137 chess players from 34 countries will participate in the competition.

The opponents of Azerbaijani chess players in the 6th round:
Gulnar Mammadova - Nino Batsiashvili (Georgia)
Laura Unuk (Slovenia) - Govhar Beydullayeva
Beloslava Krasteva (Bulgaria) - Ulviyya Fataliyeva
Anna Khachatryan (Armenia) - Ayan Allahverdiyeva
Yolanta Zavadska (Poland) - Narmin Abdinova
Turkan Mammadyarov - Ceren Tirpan (Turkiye)
Sabina Ibrahimova - Lala Huseynova

Those who are at the top of the tournament table: 1. Anastasia Kirtadze (Georgia), 2. Mai Narva (Estonia), 3. Bella Khotenashvili (Georgia) - 4.5 points each...
17. Govhar Beydullayeva, 18. Gulnar Mammadova - 3.5 points each...

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Beydullayeva continues to follow leader
4 April 11:18
Chess

Beydullayeva continues to follow leader

The European Women's Chess Championship continues on the island of Rhodes, Greece
Two Azerbaijani chess players to represent Azerbaijan in Serbia
3 April 14:49
Chess

Two Azerbaijani chess players to represent Azerbaijan in Serbia

From April 4 to 14, two of Azerbaijan's chess players will compete at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia
Govhar Beydullayeva in European Championship Top 10
3 April 10:39
Chess

Govhar Beydullayeva in European Championship Top 10

The Women's European Chess Championship continues on the Greek island of Rhodes

European Chess Championship: Beydullayeva fights to strengthen her position in leaders’ group
2 April 11:12
Chess

European Chess Championship: Beydullayeva fights to strengthen her position in leaders’ group

The 25th European Women's Chess Championship continues in Rhodes, Greece

25th European Women's Chess Championship: Next round for Azerbaijani players
1 April 12:31
Chess

25th European Women's Chess Championship: Next round for Azerbaijani players

The 25th European Women's Chess Championship continues in Rhodes, Greece
Azer Mirzoev: "Competing in modern chess becomes difficult after 40"
1 April 11:40
Chess

Azer Mirzoev: "Competing in modern chess becomes difficult after 40"

Reflecting on his participation in the SixDays Budapest March 2025 tournament in Hungary, Mirzoev shared his thoughts

Most read

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?
4 April 15:12
Football

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?

Portuguese manager José Mourinho has been named among the candidates for the Brazil national team head coach position
Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025
3 April 09:52
World football

Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025

The leading goal scorers in national leagues for 2025 have been revealed

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced
3 April 13:26
MMA

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced

MMA sources have revealed the list of several fights that will take place as part of the UFC tournament in Baku

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified