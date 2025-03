Azerbaijani chess player Azer Mirzoev has secured first place at the SixDays Budapest March 2025 tournament held in Hungary’s capital.

Mirzoev claimed victory in the Grandmasters’ B event. In the final round, he drew against Chakraborty Mayank (India), finishing with 6.5 points. Thanks to superior tiebreak criteria, he edged out another Indian player, Krishnan, to take the title.

The round-robin tournament featured a total of 10 participants.

Idman.biz