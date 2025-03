Azerbaijani chess player Azer Mirzoev has taken the sole lead at the SixDays Budapest March 2025 tournament, held in Hungary’s capital.

Mirzoev secured his position at the top of the standings after defeating Vinsang Li (China) in Round 6 of the Grandmasters’ B tournament, Idman.biz reports.

With 4.5 points, Mirzoev now leads the competition.

The tournament follows a round-robin system, featuring 10 participants.

