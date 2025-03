Azerbaijani grandmaster Azer Mirzoev is competing in the SixDays Budapest March 2025 tournament in Hungary's capital, Budapest.

After five rounds in the Grandmaster B tournament, Mirzoyev has secured two wins and three draws, accumulating 3.5 points, Idman.biz reports.

He currently shares the lead with Indian player Krishna in the 10-player round-robin event.

The tournament continues as Mirzoev aims for the top prize.

