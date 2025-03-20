New Project: Azerbaijan Chess Tour to be Held - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) will launch Azerbaijan Chess Tour (Chess Tour Azerbaijan) project, which will cover the entire country for the first time.

According to a statement from the ACF to Idman.biz, a meeting of the Organizing Committee was held under the leadership of Mahir Mammadov, the president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Mahir Mammadov, the president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and vice-president of FIDE, noted that this international tournament series is the first of its kind in the country's chess history, and emphasized the importance of organizing all competitions at a high level.

Azerbaijan Chess Tour, which will take place for the first time in 2025, will feature eight international open tournaments in chess across the country. All tournaments will have an international character and will provide an opportunity to increase the experience of local chess players.

The chess tour will start in the capital, Baku. On April 28, the Baku Open international chess festival will kick off in the capital. The Sheki Open will take place from June 18-25, the Shamakhi Open from June 26 to July 3, the Lankaran Open from July 6-13, the Guba Open from July 15-22, the Ganja Open from November 11-18, and the Shirvan Open from November 19-26. Additionally, the Vugar Hashimov Open tournament will be held within the framework of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour.

In connection with the Azerbaijan Chess Tour, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation has launched a newly designed website. On Chess.az, chess players will be able to register for tournaments and also follow the latest news about the events.

Alongside local chess players, foreign participants, including international grandmasters, are also expected to take part in all tournaments.

Idman.biz