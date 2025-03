Tomorrow, the Memorial of Georgy Agzamov 2025, the first grandmaster of Central Asia, will begin in Tashkent.

189 chess players from 22 countries will compete in the tournament, held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Idman.biz reports.

Among the participants are Azerbaijani chess players Eltaj Safarli and Ravan Aliyev.

The tournament, which has attracted strong participants, has India's Nihal Sarin as the rating favorite.

Idman.biz