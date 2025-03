The Women's Chess Tournament dedicated to International Women's Day has kicked off in Augsburg, Germany.

Azerbaijani chess player Malak Ismayil is among the participants, Idman.biz reports.

In the first round, she faced Dutch player Machteld van Foreest, with the game ending in a draw.

A total of 28 players are competing in the tournament, which follows a nine-round Swiss system format.

The tournament's top-rated player is Deimantė Daulytė-Cornette from France.

Idman.biz