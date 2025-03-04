4 March 2025
Turkan Mammadyarova: "As a mother of three, I can't dedicate enough time to chess"

"Holding a tournament in memory of Ganira Pashayeva is a commendable initiative."

Azerbaijani chess player Turkan Mammadyarova shared her thoughts with Idman.biz about the ongoing international chess tournament dedicated to the late public and political figure, Ganira Pashayeva, Idman.biz reports.

"This is the second edition of the tournament. I was the champion of the first event, but this time, it is being held in a closed format. Both formats have their unique appeal. The fact that this competition is exclusively for women is particularly significant, as there aren’t many such events."

Mammadyarova also spoke about her expectations from the tournament: "Every participant aims to secure a top position. I, along with all the competitors, am striving for the best possible result."

Regarding her performance in the Azerbaijan Chess Championship, she admitted:
"As a mother of three, I can't dedicate enough time to chess, so I consider my performance in the championship satisfactory."

Mammadyarova was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Azerbaijan Championship after losing to Govhar Beydullayeva. The Ganira Pashayeva Memorial Tournament will conclude tomorrow.

