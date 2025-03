Tomorrow, Augsburg, Germany, will host a women's chess tournament dedicated to International Women's Day on March 8.

Azerbaijan's representative Malak Ismayil will be among the participants, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament will follow the Swiss system and consist of nine rounds, featuring 28 competitors in total.

The top-ranked favorite is Deimante Daulyte-Cornette from France.

