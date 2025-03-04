4 March 2025
EN

First defeat for Azerbaijan at the World Chess Championship

Chess
News
4 March 2025 10:06
14
First defeat for Azerbaijan at the World Chess Championship

The World Youth Chess Championship continues in Petrovac, Montenegro, with Round 7 matches now completed.

Azerbaijan’s Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who was previously among the tournament leaders, suffered her first defeat, losing to Mariya Yakimova (FIDE), Idman.biz reports.

As a result, she has dropped to 7th place with 5 points, trailing the leader Yakimova by 1 point.

In the boys' competition, Shiroghlan Talibov and Khazar Babazada both played to draws against their opponents. With 4.5 points each, they remain inside the top 50.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Aeroflot Open 2025: Suleymanli falling behind leaders
11:22
Chess

Aeroflot Open 2025: Suleymanli falling behind leaders

The International chess festival Aeroflot Open 2025 continues in Moscow
14 Years Old and at the Top: Seven-Year Reign Ends - RESEARCH
3 March 16:05
Chess

14 Years Old and at the Top: Seven-Year Reign Ends - RESEARCH

The best female chess player in Azerbaijan's FIDE ranking has changed

Gunay Mammadzada: "Such situations can happen to any chess player"
3 March 14:23
Chess

Gunay Mammadzada: "Such situations can happen to any chess player"

Azerbaijani national team chess player Gunay Mammadzada shared her expectations regarding the international chess tournament

Ayan Allahverdiyeva among leaders at FIDE World U20 Championship
3 March 10:59
Chess

Ayan Allahverdiyeva among leaders at FIDE World U20 Championship

Azerbaijani representative Ayan Allahverdiyeva has maintained her position among the leaders

Opening of the international chess tournament dedicated to the memory of Ganira Pashayeva - PHOTO
2 March 16:40
Chess

Opening of the international chess tournament dedicated to the memory of Ganira Pashayeva - PHOTO

The tournament, with a total prize fund of 30,000 manats, will be held in rapid and blitz
Allahverdiyeva - another victory
2 March 12:45
Chess

Allahverdiyeva - another victory

World Chess Championship among U-20 players continues in Petrovac, Montenegro

Most read

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag
1 March 14:10
Football

Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag

It is an absolute record in the history of the tournament. Whites-black will also be one step away from the final for the 4th time in a row
Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”
1 March 15:10
Football

Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”

He also spoke about the goal set for the representative of the settlement for the current season
Real Madrid's Saliba plan
1 March 15:52
Football

Real Madrid's Saliba plan

Saliba has scored 2 goals in 36 matches this season