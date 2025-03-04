First defeat for Azerbaijan at the World Chess Championship

The World Youth Chess Championship continues in Petrovac, Montenegro, with Round 7 matches now completed.

Azerbaijan’s Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who was previously among the tournament leaders, suffered her first defeat, losing to Mariya Yakimova (FIDE), Idman.biz reports.

As a result, she has dropped to 7th place with 5 points, trailing the leader Yakimova by 1 point.

In the boys' competition, Shiroghlan Talibov and Khazar Babazada both played to draws against their opponents. With 4.5 points each, they remain inside the top 50.

Idman.biz