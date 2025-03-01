Azerbaijani chess players start their fight in Moscow

Today, Aeroflot Open international chess tournament starts in Moscow.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli, who will participate in the competition, will face Russian Yevgeny Vorobyov in the first round, Idman.biz reports.

International master Ravan Aliyev will face another local chess player Ivan Zemlyansky.

144 chess players, including stars, will compete in the competition. Rating favorite Jan Nepomnyashi (Russia), as well as Hans Niemann (USA), Richard Rapport (Hungary), Daniil Dubov (Russia) and other leading players will also perform in Moscow.

Idman.biz