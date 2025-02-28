28 February 2025
Shahriyar Mamedyarov’s surge: New leader in Azerbaijani chess

FIDE has released its world chess rankings for March, bringing significant changes to the standings of Azerbaijani players.

The top-ranked Azerbaijani chess player in the latest list is Shahriyar Mamedyarov, Idman.biz reports.

The grandmaster made an impressive leap of nine places, securing 11th position with 2748 rating points. Meanwhile, Teimour Radjabov dropped three places to 35th (2692 points), while Rauf Mammadov climbed four spots to 67th (2657 points).

At the top of the global rankings remains Norwegian chess legend Magnus Carlsen, leading with 2833 points.

In the women's rankings, Azerbaijan has a new top representative. Govhar Beydullayeva, despite dropping two places to 43rd (2400 points), has emerged as the country's highest-ranked female player. This shift was due to Gunay Mammadzada's significant 15-place drop, placing her 51st (2396 points). Meanwhile, Ulviyya Fataliyeva surged seven positions to 57th (2387 points), and Khanim Balajayeva moved up four spots to 85th (2358 points).

The global women’s rankings are led by China’s Hou Yifan, who holds the top spot with 2633 points.

Idman.biz

