24 February 2025
EN

Eltaj Safarli wins tournament in Indonesia

Chess
News
24 February 2025 18:52
5
Eltaj Safarli wins tournament in Indonesia

Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli has emerged victorious at an international tournament held in Indonesia.

The grandmaster dominated the 11-round Swiss system tournament in Bandung, defeating all his opponents, Idman.biz reports.

In the final round, Safarli triumphed over Indonesian player Azaryu Setyaki, bringing his total to 8.5 points.

Safarli finished one point ahead of his closest rival. After starting the tournament with a loss, he went on to secure 7 wins and 3 draws in the remaining 10 games.

The competition featured players from India, Australia, Mongolia, the Philippines, and South Korea.

Idman.biz

Related news

Mamedyarov scores 1.5 points in Bundesliga
18:21
Chess

Mamedyarov scores 1.5 points in Bundesliga

The latest two rounds of the German Chess Bundesliga have concluded
12 Azerbaijani chess players head to the European Championship
18:10
Chess

12 Azerbaijani chess players head to the European Championship

The European Chess Championship is set to begin on March 16 in Romania

Azerbaijani chess players at the world championship
23 February 16:03
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players at the world championship

World Junior Chess Championship will start tomorrow in Petrovac, Montenegro
Vugar Rasulov: "The result wasn't exactly what I hoped for"
21 February 11:39
Chess

Vugar Rasulov: "The result wasn't exactly what I hoped for"

The 34-year-old grandmaster expressed satisfaction with his game quality but was not entirely pleased with the final result
Candidates Tournament participant to compete at European Chess Championship
20 February 17:13
Chess

Candidates Tournament participant to compete at European Chess Championship

Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov has been confirmed as a participant in the European Chess Championship
Magnus Carlsen’s ‘forbidden jeans’ up for auction
20 February 15:19
Chess

Magnus Carlsen’s ‘forbidden jeans’ up for auction

The 16th World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, has put his jeans up for auction

Most read

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO
22 February 12:01
Football

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO

The players of Udinese argued over who would take the penalty
Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
11:00
Football

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again
14:41
Football

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again

The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television
23 February 14:03
Football

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television

Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match will not be broadcast