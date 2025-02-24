Eltaj Safarli wins tournament in Indonesia

Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli has emerged victorious at an international tournament held in Indonesia.

The grandmaster dominated the 11-round Swiss system tournament in Bandung, defeating all his opponents, Idman.biz reports.

In the final round, Safarli triumphed over Indonesian player Azaryu Setyaki, bringing his total to 8.5 points.

Safarli finished one point ahead of his closest rival. After starting the tournament with a loss, he went on to secure 7 wins and 3 draws in the remaining 10 games.

The competition featured players from India, Australia, Mongolia, the Philippines, and South Korea.

Idman.biz