Vugar Rasulov: "The result wasn't exactly what I hoped for"

"It was an average-level competition."

This is what Vugar Rasulov, the Azerbaijani chess player, shared in an interview with Idman.biz regarding his performance at the Caspian Sea Cup international chess tournament held in Gilan, Iran.

The 34-year-old grandmaster expressed satisfaction with his game quality but was not entirely pleased with the final result: “I am satisfied with the quality of my games, but the result wasn’t exactly what I hoped for. I missed winning positions in the 7th and 8th rounds, and this might have been caused by a bit of fatigue from the Azerbaijani Championship. The competition was very intense.”

Rasulov also revealed his toughest opponent: “I believed I could win, as I was satisfied with my performance in Baku. My toughest match was in the eighth round against the local Arash Tehbaz. However, overall, I think the tournament went well. My main goal now is to increase my rating to 2600.”

Rasulov emerged as the winner of the tournament, which featured 116 players from 15 countries. He scored 7.5 points out of 9 rounds to take the top spot.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz