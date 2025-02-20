20 February 2025
Magnus Carlsen’s ‘forbidden jeans’ up for auction

20 February 2025 15:19
22
The 16th World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, has put his jeans up for auction.

The Norwegian chess prodigy wore these very jeans in December 2024, which led to his disqualification from the World Rapid Chess Championship in New York for violating the dress code, Idman.biz reports.

After the incident, Carlsen announced that he would no longer participate in tournaments under the auspices of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). However, following a decision by FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich to relax the dress code rules, Carlsen returned to compete in the World Blitz Chess Championship, where he shared the title with Jan Nepomniachtchi.

On his social media page, Carlsen wrote: “The forbidden jeans – can now be yours. I am auctioning my jeans. A sentence I never thought I would write. But here we are. All proceeds go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.”

Sources confirmed to Cllct Carlsen was privately offered $25,000 for the jeans, which he declined.

