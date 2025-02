Azerbaijani chess player Vugar Rasulov has strengthened his leadership at the Caspian Sea Cup international tournament held in Gilan, Iran.

He continued his winning streak by defeating Levon Babujyan (Armenia) in the sixth round, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani grandmaster has collected 6 points and is the sole leader of the tournament standings, one point ahead of his closest followers.

116 chess players from 15 countries are participating in the competition.

Idman.biz