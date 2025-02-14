Azerbaijani Chess Championship: Final day decides the winners

The Azerbaijani Chess Championship continues, with the second final matches set to take place today.

In the men's competition, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Rauf Mammadov, who drew in their first encounter, will aim to determine the winner in the second game, Idman.biz reports.

Teimour Radjabov, unable to continue in the national championship due to health issues, has already secured third place, which has been awarded to Misratdin Iskandarov without a match.

In the women's decisive match, Gunay Mammadzada, who lost the first game to Govhar Beydullayeva, will face her opponent again in an attempt to take revenge.

If the third-place match ends in a draw, Ulviyya Fataliyeva will claim the bronze medal. If Gulnar Mammadova equalizes the score, the medalist will be determined in a tiebreaker.

The championship follows a knockout format, where opponents play two games with color changes and may enter a tiebreaker if needed.

The winner of the men's competition will earn 20,000 manats, while the women's champion will receive 10,000 manats.

Idman.biz