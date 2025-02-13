13 February 2025
Teimour Radjabov faces health issues, withdraws from National Chess Championship

13 February 2025 16:08
Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Teimour Radjabov has announced that due to health issues, he will not continue competing in the national championship.

The 37-year-old grandmaster has addressed the chief referee of the national championship, Lutfiyar Rustamov, and the Organizing Committee regarding his condition, Idman.biz reports.

Radjabov stated that he would not participate in the match for third place due to health problems and kindly requested that his withdrawal be considered excusable.
Radjabov was scheduled to face Misratdin Iskandarov for the third-place spot.

Idman.biz

