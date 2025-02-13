13 February 2025
Final day at the Azerbaijani Chess Championship

The Azerbaijani Chess Championship reaches its climax today as the final matches get underway in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Idman.biz reports that the men’s final will see Shakhriyar Mamedyarov face off against Rauf Mammadov, while in the women’s final, Gunay Mammadzada will take on Govhar Beydullayeva.

The first round of the finals is set to begin today at 15:00, with the second leg scheduled for the same time tomorrow. If the score remains tied after these two games, tiebreak matches will be held on February 15, starting at 15:00, followed by additional rapid and blitz games if needed later in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, the bronze medal matches will see Teimour Radjabov take on Misratdin Iskandarov in the men’s bracket, while Ulviyya Fataliyeva meets Gulnar Mammadova in the women’s contest.

Beyond the prestige, there is a significant prize fund at stake. The men’s champion will receive 20,000 AZN, while the women’s winner will be awarded 10,000 AZN.

