Azerbaijani chess player Shakhriyar Mamedyarov has made a significant leap in the online rankings.

The grandmaster, who secured a spot in the national championship final, has moved up 8 places on the leaderboard, Idman.biz reports.

Currently ranked 12th, Mamedyarov could break into the top 10 if he achieves success in the final.

He has gained 17.6 points in his ranking, bringing his Elo rating to 2748.6.

