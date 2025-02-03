3 February 2025
Mahammad Muradli: "This is the most competitive Chess Championship in Azerbaijan's history"

3 February 2025 18:05
Mahammad Muradli: "This is the most competitive Chess Championship in Azerbaijan's history"

“I’m playing in this format for the first time,” says Mohammad Muradli, a member of Azerbaijan’s national chess team.

The 21-year-old grandmaster shared his thoughts with the Chess Federation’s press service, highlighting his long-standing rivalry with his opponent, Umid Aslanov, Idman.biz reports.

“I’ve known him since childhood. I think he fought well. Despite his best efforts, the difference in experience played a key role. I gained an advantage in both games’ opening stages and gradually built on that to secure confident wins.”

Muradli also discussed the challenges of predicting the outcome of the tournament. “If I remember correctly, I’ve never faced Rauf Mammadov or Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in classical chess. If I were to play against them, it would be very interesting for me. Looking at Aydın Suleymanli’s recent results, it seems he’s in goo d form, and I believe he will achieve great results. However, it’s extremely difficult to predict who the favorite is or who will make it to the final because a single mistake could end the tournament for anyone. This is the strongest chess championship in Azerbaijan’s history, and that’s something for all of us to be proud of. I believe all 26 players in this tournament truly deserve to be here.”

Muradli advanced to the 1/8 finals after winning both games against Umid Aslanov. The championship will continue until February 15.

