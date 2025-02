Tata Steel Chess tournament held in the Dutch city of Wijk aan Zee is approaching the finish line.

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli will face German Frederik Swane in the 12th round, Idman.biz reports.

The other day, Azerbaijani grandmaster defeated Vaishali Rameshbabu (India), a participant in the Candidates tournament.

Aydin has five victories and 7.5 points: he is in third place. Swane has scored half a point less.

Dutchman Erwin L'Ami is the leader - 8 points.

Idman.biz