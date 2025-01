The Tata Steel Chess tournament resumed in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, after a one-day break.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani chess player Aydın Suleymanli defeated Turkey’s Ediz Gürel in the 6th round.

This marks Suleymanli's second victory in the tournament. He currently has 3.5 points and is in 7th place. The tournament leader, Dutch grandmaster Erwin L'Ami, has 4.5 points.

Idman.biz