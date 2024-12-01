FIDE: Leap from Rauf Mammadov

FIDE has published the world ranking of chess players for the month of December.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov has the best score among the Azerbaijani chess players, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani grandmaster, who dropped one place, ranked 16th with 2738 points. Teymur has maintained the position of Rajabov (2698), he is still 33rd. Rauf Mammadov (2656), who advanced 13 places, rose to the 69th place.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen leads the table with 2831 points.

Among Azerbaijani representatives, Gunay Mammadzade achieved the best performance in the women's table. The chess player, ahead of three opponents, is in 36th place with 2421 points. Govhar Beidullayeva (2404) moved up one place to the 43rd place, while Ulviyya Fataliyeva's (2381) position on the 67th place did not change. Khanim Balajayeva (2362) dropped 4 places and became 83rd.

China's Yufan Hu leads the women's ranking table - 2633 points.

Idman.biz