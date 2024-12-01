1 December 2024
EN

FIDE: Leap from Rauf Mammadov

Chess
News
1 December 2024 11:01
17
FIDE: Leap from Rauf Mammadov

FIDE has published the world ranking of chess players for the month of December.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov has the best score among the Azerbaijani chess players, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani grandmaster, who dropped one place, ranked 16th with 2738 points. Teymur has maintained the position of Rajabov (2698), he is still 33rd. Rauf Mammadov (2656), who advanced 13 places, rose to the 69th place.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen leads the table with 2831 points.

Among Azerbaijani representatives, Gunay Mammadzade achieved the best performance in the women's table. The chess player, ahead of three opponents, is in 36th place with 2421 points. Govhar Beidullayeva (2404) moved up one place to the 43rd place, while Ulviyya Fataliyeva's (2381) position on the 67th place did not change. Khanim Balajayeva (2362) dropped 4 places and became 83rd.

China's Yufan Hu leads the women's ranking table - 2633 points.

Idman.biz

Related news

5th meeting in the championship competition
30 November 17:42
Chess

5th meeting in the championship competition

The 18-year-old Indian grandmaster, playing with the whites, could not cause serious difficulties to his opponent in his debut
The results of Azerbaijani chess players were considered unsatisfactory - PHOTO
30 November 14:23
Chess

The results of Azerbaijani chess players were considered unsatisfactory - PHOTO

The last meeting of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation was held in 2024
Liren vs. Gukesh duel ends in a draw
29 November 18:02
Chess

Liren vs. Gukesh duel ends in a draw

The rivals agreed to a draw on the 42nd move, leaving the match score tied at 2-2
Chess Crown Battle: Gukesh equalizes the score
27 November 17:59
Chess

Chess Crown Battle: Gukesh equalizes the score

The third game in the Chess Crown match between Ding Liren and Dommaraju Gukesh has concluded
Ministry responds to dissolution of Nakhchivan Chess Federation
27 November 10:18
Chess

Ministry responds to dissolution of Nakhchivan Chess Federation

The dissolution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Chess Federation has been confirmed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports

Nakhchivan Chess Federation ceases operations
26 November 10:10
Chess

Nakhchivan Chess Federation ceases operations

The Chess Federation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, established in 2002, has officially ceased its activities

Most read

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO
29 November 10:56
Football

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO

Qarabag player Yassine Benzia's stunning goal was nominated
Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer
28 November 15:27
Football

Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer

Scouts from Red Star plan to attend today’s Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabag and Lyon
Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO
28 November 23:47
Football

Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO

A special match between legendary players of Barcelona and Real Madrid took place, delivering a nostalgic El Clásico showdown
UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon
28 November 16:34
Football

UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon

Predictions from various foreign sports outlets suggest a tough challenge for the Azerbaijani champions