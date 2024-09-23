Chess Association of Turkic-Speaking Countries Established

The Chess Association of Turkic-Speaking Countries has been officially established following the last meeting of the General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on the final day of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

As reported by Idman.biz, the proposal for the new association was put forward by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation to enhance cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries in chess. Ilaha Gadimova, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, highlighted the significance of this initiative and outlined the main objectives of the future organization. The proposal was unanimously accepted by the General Assembly.

The founding members of the association include Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan. At the conclusion of the meeting, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich met with the heads of the chess federations from the member states.

In the coming days, the statute of the Chess Association of Turkic-Speaking Countries will be approved, and the management will be elected for a two-year term on a rotational basis. The primary aim of the association is to strengthen ties between Turkic-speaking countries in chess and to regularly execute various joint projects.

FIDE also comprises chess organizations from Latin American, Arab, and French-speaking countries.

