Faig Gasanov honored with special award at gala night of 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad - PHOTO

Gala Night Held During 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest

During the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, the International Chess Federation hosted a gala night.

The event featured speeches by FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and FIDE Vice President and President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, Idman.biz reports.

Mammadov reflected on the rich history of FIDE, stating: “The first century of FIDE’s life has been full of remarkable events, great personalities, and memorable matches. For this, we must thank the founders of FIDE!”

Then FIDE presented awards for chess players, coaches and other nominations for great services in the history of chess.

At the evening, Faig Gasanov, the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, who worked as a judge in prestigious chess competitions for many years, was awarded a special award.

FIDE's official website noted the following about the achievements of F. Gasanov: " The patriarch of Azerbaijani chess, Faig Gasanov, has significantly contributed to the development of the game in one of the world’s strongest chess countries. He became an international arbiter in 1980. Gasanov has served as Chief Arbiter at Olympiads, World Cups, Grand Prix events, and Youth Championships, and as Deputy Chief Arbiter at the Xie Jun - Susan Polgar match and the World Teams Championship. He has been the Vice President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation since 1975. Gasanov is also known for hosting the weekly “Şahmat klubu” (Chess Club) program on AzTV for 55 years.”

Idman.biz