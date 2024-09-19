19 September 2024
Azerbaijan’s Ambassador meets with chess players competed in Olympiad

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Hungary Tahir Taghizade met with the members of the national team participating in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation President, FIDE Vice President Mahir Mammadov, Azerbaijan Chess Federation Vice President Faig Hasanov, Federation Secretary General Ilaha Gadimova, as well as the coaching staff of the national team took part in the meeting held at the embassy, Idman.biz reports.

The ambassador wished success to the Azerbaijani chess players representing the country in international competitions.

Idman.biz

