Aydın Suleymanli tops the rankings with his Olympiad points

Aydın Suleymanli is the leader of the Azerbaijan team according to the points he collected at the FIDE Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that the grandmaster playing on the first board has currently played 7 games and collected 5 points.

If we talk about the games-points ratio, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov's efficiency can be noted: 4 points in 5 games.

Azerbaijan's men's national team took 14th place after 8 rounds, having collected 10 points.

As for our women's team, Govhar Beydullayeva keeps the first place in the team by collecting 5 points from 6 games.

Azerbaijan’s women, who scored 10 points, are in 19th place in the Olympics.

