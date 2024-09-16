Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest continues.

Azerbaijan's men's national team will face Lithuania in the VI round, as Idman.biz reports.

So far, Azerbaijan have won against Jordan, Finland, Moldova and Montenegro and lost against India. The players took the 9th place with 8 points.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli and Muhammad Muradli took part in the team captained by Teimour Rajabov.

The women's team will face Vietnam. They defeated Nicaragua, Australia and Slovenia and drew with Argentina and Ukraine. With 8 points, the Azerbaijani women's national team took the 11th place.

The team captained by Mihail Shereshevsky consists of Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Gulnar Mammadova.

The pairings for the match have not been determined yet.

