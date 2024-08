Today, the European rapid and blitz championship among children and junior chess players will start in Prague.

The winners will be announced in the categories from 8 to 18 years old, Idman.biz reports.

Three chess players will represent Azerbaijan in the competition. Jamal Mammadov, Attila Orman (both U-10) and Hasan Orujov (U-16) will compete for medals.

Chess players from 39 countries will participate in the championship.

