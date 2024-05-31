31 May 2024
Special preparation for Ulviyya Fataliyeva

Chess
31 May 2024 12:57
"Azerbaijani chess players continue their preparations for the Chess Olympiad".

As per Idman.biz, this was said by the president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov.

He evaluated the preparation of the national team for the Olympics. According to the head of the institution, the women's team that will play in the competition has already been determined: "Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who is the European champion in our team, has signed a first in history. The stack continues the training process only by subtracting it. She prepares in a special way. Currently, our chess players are participating in a prestigious competition in Dubai for the purpose of preparation. Baku Open will kick off on June 29 at the Sports Palace. The composition of the men's team that will perform at the Olympics will be fully known after the tournament on July 1-7. It is already possible to say that only Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Aydın Suleymanli will participate in the Olympics."

Mammadov also touched on the competition announced for the new logo of the ACF: "The Ministry of Youth and Sports gave us an incentive to change our logo. At the time, this logo was suitable for the 90s, but also in this time. But the logo of the ministry "whispers" that we should change. It was very interesting and laconic. If a good and interesting logo is received, we will change. The first part of our competition has already ended. There are interesting offers. Otherwise, we will not change this logo for the sake of change."

It should be noted that the Olympics will be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, and will start on September 10.

Banuchichek Huseynli
