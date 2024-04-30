30 April 2024
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

30 April 2024 15:53
FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024.

Idman.biz reports that Shakhriyar Mamedyarov has the best score among the members of the Azerbaijan national team.

The 39-year-old grandmaster dropped 1 place. Mamedyarov, who has 2734 points, is ranked 18th.

Teimour Radjabov advanced 1 place. He is again 27th with 2723 points.

Our other grandmaster Rauf Mammadov (2651) has fallen 2 steps back. National member is in 87th place.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2830) leads the rating table. He is followed by USA honors Fabiano Caruana (2805) and Hikaru Nakamura (2795).

Among the Azerbaijani women's chess players, Gunay Mammadzada has the best score. Our 35th representative has 2436 points. Govhar Beydullayeva (2412) who is one step ahead is 45th.

European champion Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2378) maintained her 72nd position. Khanim Balajayeva, who advanced three places, is 74th with 2376 points. Gulnar Mammadova (2360), who jumped 9 steps, rose to the 90th place.

The list is headed by Yifan Hou (2633) from China. Wenjun Ju (China, 2560) took the second place, and Lei Tingjie (China, 2548) took the third place.

