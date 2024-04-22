Anar Allahverdiyev: "It is necessary to take lesson from Nijat’s results"

"After Nijat Abasov's excellent performance in the World Cup, we expected a good result from him in the Candidates Tournament."

Honored chess coach Anar Allahverdiyev told Idman.biz.

He evaluated Nijat Abasov's performance at the Candidates Tournament held in Canada. Allahverdiyev said that the game that disappointed him the most was the match against Hikaru Nakamura in the 3rd round: "Nijat almost didn't fight. He made a very colorless draw by playing with the white pieces. We didn't see the competition we expected from Abasov, and such problems arose."

The expert also admitted that he did not expect such a weak performance from our chess player: "Before the tournament, no one could have thought that Nijat would be the last. This result can be considered unsuccessful. He could have done better. This is a great tournament. But the result was like this. There may be objective reasons for this. Need to investigate. The coaching staff, officials of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation will probably gather together and analyze his performance. The main representatives of the world's chess elite, who achieved high results, perform here. Nijat has gained good experience. This experience can be of great benefit to him when he plays for the national team in the future. I believe that Abasov will become a stronger chess player."

It should be noted that Nijat Abasov finished the tournament in the last - 8th place with 3.5 points.

