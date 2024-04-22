22 April 2024
EN

Anar Allahverdiyev: "It is necessary to take lesson from Nijat’s results"

Chess
News
22 April 2024 16:11
Anar Allahverdiyev: "It is necessary to take lesson from Nijat’s results"

"After Nijat Abasov's excellent performance in the World Cup, we expected a good result from him in the Candidates Tournament."

Honored chess coach Anar Allahverdiyev told Idman.biz.

He evaluated Nijat Abasov's performance at the Candidates Tournament held in Canada. Allahverdiyev said that the game that disappointed him the most was the match against Hikaru Nakamura in the 3rd round: "Nijat almost didn't fight. He made a very colorless draw by playing with the white pieces. We didn't see the competition we expected from Abasov, and such problems arose."

The expert also admitted that he did not expect such a weak performance from our chess player: "Before the tournament, no one could have thought that Nijat would be the last. This result can be considered unsuccessful. He could have done better. This is a great tournament. But the result was like this. There may be objective reasons for this. Need to investigate. The coaching staff, officials of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation will probably gather together and analyze his performance. The main representatives of the world's chess elite, who achieved high results, perform here. Nijat has gained good experience. This experience can be of great benefit to him when he plays for the national team in the future. I believe that Abasov will become a stronger chess player."

It should be noted that Nijat Abasov finished the tournament in the last - 8th place with 3.5 points.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ulviyya Fataliyeva's 3rd win in a row
10:15
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva's 3rd win in a row

183 chess players are competing for prizes in the European Championship
Abasov leaves Toronto defeated, Gukesh is 1st
10:01
Chess

Abasov leaves Toronto defeated, Gukesh is 1st

The 2024 Candidates Tournament, organized in Toronto, Canada, has come to the end
Another draw from Nijat
21 April 10:38
Chess

Another draw from Nijat

Games of the 13th round took place in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto, Canada
Nijat Abasov was defeated again
19 April 09:22
Chess

Nijat Abasov was defeated again

Games of the 12th round were held in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto
Azerbaijani representatives for the European Championship
18 April 15:21
Chess

Azerbaijani representatives for the European Championship

The 10-round European Championship will conclude on April 29
Muhammad Muradli continues to lead - PHOTO
18 April 11:19
Chess

Muhammad Muradli continues to lead - PHOTO

The prize fund for the Azerbaijan championship has been increased to 30,000 manats

Most read

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO
20 April 12:21
MMA

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO

Security guards are also among the victims...
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Boycott threat in the national cup
20 April 15:56
Football

Boycott threat in the national cup

This was caused by the cancellation of replays from the next season
Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club