Abasov vs. Firouzja

Today, the games of the XI round of the 2024 Candidates Tournament will be held.

Idman.biz reports that the chess players competing in the tournament organized in Toronto, Canada will go behind the board after a day's rest.

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov will hold his next match. He will face Alireza Firouzja. The 29-year-old representative will play with black pieces.

Candidates Tournament

XI round, April 17

Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa - Hikaru Nakamura

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Jan Nepomnyasi

Dommaradju Gukesh - Fabiano Caruana

Alireza Firouzja - Nijat Abasov

Score: 1-2. Dommaradju Gukesh (India), Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) - 6, 3. Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa (India) – 5.5, 4. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) – 5.5, 5. Fabiano Caruana (USA) – 5.5, 6. Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) – 5, 7. Alireza Firouzja (France) – 3.5, 8. Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) – 3.

It should be noted that the games of the XII round will be held on April 18. Abasov will meet Vidit Santosh Gujrathi with white pieces.

