9 December 2023
EN

Three chess players were the leaders in the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" supertournament

Chess
News
9 December 2023 21:48
The second day of the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" chess supertournament organized in Gabala is over.

According to the information provided by the press service of the tournament to İdman.biz, 3 more rounds of rapid were held today.

Nijat Abbasov, who was in the leading position after the first 3 rounds, could not win today. He drew two of the three games and lost one. As a result, Arjun Erigaisi and Aydın Suleymanli, who successfully completed the next 3 rounds, reached him.

IV round

Arjun Erigaisi (India) - Teymur Rajabov (Azerbaijan) - 0:1
Yorden Van Forest (Netherlands) - Rauf Mammadov (Azerbaijan) – 0:1
Richard Rapport (Hungary) - Aydin Suleymanli (Azerbaijan) - 0.5:0.5
Boris Gelfand (Israel) - Vidit Santosh (India) – 0.5:0.5
Shahriyar Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan) - Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) – 0.5:0.5

V round

Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - Arjun Erigaisi (India) – 0:1
Vidit Santosh (India) - Shahriyar Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan) – 0:1
Aydin Suleymanli (Azerbaijan) - Boris Gelfand (Israel) - 0.5:0.5
Rauf Mammadov (Azerbaijan) - Richard Rapport (Hungary) – 0:1
Teymur Rajabov (Azerbaijan) - Yorden Van Forest (Netherlands) – 0:1

VI round

Arjun Erigaisi (India) - Jorden Van Forest (Netherlands) – 0.5:0.5
Richard Rapport (Hungary) - Teymur Rajabov (Azerbaijan) - 0.5:0.5
Boris Gelfand (Israel) - Rauf Mammadov (Azerbaijan) – 0:1
Shahriyar Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan) - Aydin Suleymanli (Azerbaijan) - 0:1
Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - Vidit Santosh (India) – 0.5:0.5

It should be noted that after 6 rounds, three chess players scored the same points. Arjun Erigaisi, Nijat Abasov and Aydın Süleymanli, who scored 7 points each, are in the top three. Teymur Rajabov, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Vidit Santosh and Rauf Mammadov were ranked 4-7. They have 6 points. Richard Rapport, Yorden Van Forest and Boris Gelfand, who have 5 points each, are on the next steps of the tournament table.

Idman.biz

