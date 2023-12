The fourth round of the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" chess supertournament has started in Gabala.

Idman.biz reports that the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov played the first chess piece of the tour and wished success to the chess players.

The first three days of the competition, which started the day before, will be rapid games, and the last day will be blitz games.

