Gymnasium: Azerbaijani boxers finished the competition with 21 medals - PHOTO

The boxers' struggle at the ISF U15 Gymnasium Sports Games held in Serbia has come to an end.

An Idman.biz employee seconded to the Games reports that on the last day of the competition, the Azerbaijani national team won 4 more gold and 3 silver medals.

Azerbaijani team's Nasrin Abdullazade (38 kg) defeated Lyudmila Vasilchenko (Ukraine) in the final, Tunja Murshudova (40 kg) defeated Yelizaveta Kalischuk (Ukraine), Khumar Jafarli (Azerbaijan) defeated Valeria Basilyuk (Ukraine) and Babek Abdullayev (40 kg) defeated Andrey Chashu (Romania) and ascended to the highest step of the podium.

Ismayil Aslanli (50 kg), Sabir Rustamov (57 kg) and Kamala Hasanova (54 kg), who lost in the decisive match, were content with silver medals.

Thus, the boxing national team, which competed with 22 athletes at the Gymnasium, finished the Games with 21 medals. Azerbaijan team won 9 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Earlier, Azerbaijani boxers Aysan Miriyeva (46 kg), Nurlan Museyibli (66 kg), Ziraddin Rustamli (70 kg), Mehran Rasulov (75 kg) and Yusif Agakishiyev (80 kg) took first place. Aisha Muradova (44 kg), Amir Hasanov (48 kg), Nuray Gafarova (48 kg), Leyla Mahmudlu (51 kg), Sarkhan Hagverdiyev (63 kg) won silver, Kazim Bakhishov (42 kg), Azad Mammadli (44 kg), Yusif Ali (52 kg) and Nariman Ali (54 kg) won bronze medals.

