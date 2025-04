Five Azerbaijani boxers kick off Great Silk Way with victory – PHOTO

The Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament has officially begun in Baku, featuring top male and female boxers from across the region.

The opening day of the tournament—hosted at the Boxing Center—saw 24 intense bouts in the 1/8 finals, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s national team had a strong showing, with five male boxers advancing to the quarterfinal stage.

Female boxers will enter the ring on the second day of the competition, with matches starting at 14:00.

The tournament features national teams from nine countries, and the winners will be crowned on April 15.

1/8 finals highlights:

51 kg

Davit Chaparidze (Georgia) def. Abdullah Sattorov (Uzbekistan) – 5:0

Bair Batlayev (Russia) def. Yadigar Aliyev (Azerbaijan) – 5:0

Mehron Shafiev (Tajikistan) def. Bekzat Ergeshov (Kyrgyzstan) – 5:0

60 kg

Shamil Asgarov (Azerbaijan) def. Giorgi Kapanadze (Georgia) – 3:2

Mahammadali Gasimzade (Azerbaijan) def. Jansepi Kosherbayev (Kazakhstan) – 4:1

Camshidkhuzha Saparhuzhaev (Uzbekistan) def. Tayfur Aliyev (Azerbaijan) – 3:2

Akmal Ubaidov (Tajikistan) lost to Taghi Nasibov (Azerbaijan) – 2:3

Tomislav Dinovic (Montenegro) def. Chingiz Mussinov (Kazakhstan) – 3:2

Samandar Olimov (Uzbekistan) def. Elbrus Adigozalov (Azerbaijan) – 3:2

Vsevolod Shumkov (Russia) def. Turgunbek Imankadirov (Kyrgyzstan) – 5:0



63.5 kg

Sayat Ilyasov (Uzbekistan) advanced as Lasha Guruli (Georgia) did not show for the second bout

Lasha Gagnidze (Georgia) lost to Ruslan Rustamov (Azerbaijan) – 0:5

Dilshod Abdumurodov (Uzbekistan) def. Bekzat Makzhan (Kazakhstan) – 4:1

Jalal Gurbanov (Azerbaijan) beat Sandan Sandanov (Russia) by technical superiority

Livaza Omar Pansherovich (Kyrgyzstan) lost to Malik Hasanov (Azerbaijan) – 2:3

67 kg

Shahboz Yunusaliev (Uzbekistan) def. Shukhrat Salomatov (Tajikistan) – by technical superiority

Ilgar Salahov (Azerbaijan) lost to Yevgeny Kul (Russia) – 0:5

71 kg

Bekzod Khamidov (Uzbekistan) def. Giorgi Jorjoliani (Georgia) – 5:0

Murodjon Ashuraliev (Tajikistan) def. Sirdak Uulu Abdijapar (Kyrgyzstan) – 5:0

Shavkat Boltaev (Uzbekistan) defeated Shamsi Shahbazov (Azerbaijan) by technical superiority

Yelnur Sulunbay (Kazakhstan) lost to Igor Sviridenkov (Russia) – 2:3

75 kg

Sanjar-Ali Begaliyev (Kazakhstan) def. Farhad Sheydayev (Azerbaijan) – 5:0

Rasim Chobanli (Azerbaijan) lost to Maksat Otegenov (Kazakhstan) – 2:3

Azizbek Burbayev (Uzbekistan) lost to Amin Kushkov (Russia) – 0:5

Idman.biz