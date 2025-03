The 69th "Bocskai István Memorial" International Boxing Tournament will take place in Debrecen, Hungary.

Six Azerbaijani boxers will participate in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The coaching staff has selected the following athletes for the tournament:

Tural Sariyev (50 kg)

Mahammadali Gasimzada (60 kg)

Ali Abdullayev (65 kg)

Mehdi Hasanov (70 kg)

Fagan Mammadov (80 kg)

Surat Garayev (90 kg)

The tournament will start on March 11 and conclude on March 15.

Idman.biz